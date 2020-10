KUALA LUMPUR: The number of new Covid-19 infections in the country jumped to 561 cases overnight compared to 374 cases yesterday, with two deaths reported, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said.

This brings the infection tally to 15,657 with 4,587 active cases, he said, adding that five new clusters were also identified.

“Of the new cases, 553 were local transmissions, of which 494 are Malaysian citizens while 59 more are foreigners. Eight import cases were recorded.

“Eleven of the local transmissions were those who had returned from Sabah, bringing the total number of cases with a history of travel to Sabah since Sept 20 to 353 cases,“ Dr Noor Hisham said in an online media conference via the Health Ministry’s Facebook account here today.

He said 90 cases are being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), of which 29 require respiratory aid. -Bernama