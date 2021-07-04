Covid-19: 6,045 cases reported today (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded a total of 6,045 new Covid-19 cases today compared to 6,658 recorded yesterday, bringing the total number of cumulative cases to 778,652.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a Twitter post said Selangor still recorded the highest daily number of cases at 2,262 followed by Kuala Lumpur (616); Negeri Sembilan (531); Johor (500); Perak (384); Sarawak (365) and Kedah (332).

He said Melaka reported 290 cases followed by Sabah (228); Penang (173); Kelantan (124); Pahang (95); Labuan (75); Terengganu (54); Putrajaya (16), while no new cases were reported in Perlis.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham in an official statement said from the total new cases reported, 20 were imported cases (13 citizens and seven non-citizens) and 6,025 cases involved domestic transmissions comprising 4,647 citizens and 1,378 non-citizens.

He said 5,271 recovery cases were recorded bringing the tally to 705,486 recoveries, while active cases continued to climb to 67,669 cases.

He said 917 patients required treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with 443 needing respiratory assistance.

“A total of 63 deaths were recorded today involving 54 citizens and nine foreigners, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities to 5,497,“ he said, adding that a 13-year-old girl with a history of epilepsy was the youngest to have died due to Covid-19.

Dr Noor Hisham said 17 new clusters were detected today with 11 involving workplaces, five were community clusters and one involving the high-risk groups.

The new workplace clusters are Jalan Wira Lapan, Industri Parit Jamil, Industri Parit Hulu and Jalan Perindustrian Agas 11 (Johor); Kilometer 22 Jalan Gambang and Industri Bypass Gebeng (Pahang); Industri Jalan Bangi Lama (Selangor); Pengkalan Batu (Kelantan); Lorong Sungai Tiram (Penang); Bahtera Barat (Sabah); and 35 Bintulu (Sarawak).

The community clusters are Sungai Pelepak and Sungai Entajum (Sarawak); Kampung Jeram Perdah (Kelantan); Lorong Empat Sekinchan (Selangor); and Gong Pasir (Terengganu) while the high-risk groups cluster is detected at Persiaran Kempas Jernih (Johor). — Bernama