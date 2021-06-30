Covid-19: 6,276 cases reported today (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 6,276 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the country today, taking the cumulative number of cases to 751,979, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He tweeted that Selangor continued to record the highest number of daily cases, with 2,836, followed by Negeri Sembilan (644); Kuala Lumpur (625); Sarawak (376); Johor (299); Sabah (242); Kedah (226); and Melaka (223).

Apart from that, Pahang recorded 210 cases, followed by Kelantan (159); Perak (137); Labuan (132); Penang (131); Terengganu (20); Putrajaya (11); and Perlis (five). — Bernama