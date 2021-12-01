Covid-19: 9,551 deaths in Selangor this year

SHAH ALAM: A total of 9,551 deaths due to Covid-19 have been recorded in Selangor this year until Nov 2, while 66 deaths were recorded last year, the Selangor State Legislative Assembly was told today

State Public Health, Unity, Women and Family Development Committee chairman Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud said this year’s deaths involved 7,833 Malaysians and 1,718 foreigners.

She said the Selangor Health Department (JKNS) records showed that from June 1 to Sept 30 this year, 775 deaths or 9.1 per cent of the 8,515 deaths due to Covid-19 involved those who had been fully vaccinated.

She was replying to a question from Lau Weng San (PH-Banting), who was representing Lee Kee Hiong (PH-Kuala Kubu Bharu) who asked about the number of Covid-19 death cases in the state.

Dr Siti Mariah said for Covid-19 deaths involving those who had been fully vaccinated until Nov 24 this year, 759 cases (62 per cent) were categorised as deaths with comorbidities and 475 cases (38 per cent) were without comorbidities, bringing the total number of fatalities to 1,234.-Bernama