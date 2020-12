PUTRAJAYA: The country recorded 959 new Covid-19 cases and five more deaths today, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

According to him, the total number of active cases stands at 10,748, while the number of recoveries was 1,068, bringing the cumulative total of recovery cases to 65,124.

He said from the 959 cases today, 953 were local transmissions with the remaining cases imported.

“Selangor reported the highest daily cases with 277 cases ((28.9%), followed by Sabah with 203 cases (21.2%) and Kuala Lumpur 129 cases (13.5%),” he told a media conference on Covid-19 development today.

More to come.