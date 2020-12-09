Covid-19: 959 new cases, five more deaths today (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: The country recorded 959 new Covid-19 cases and five more deaths today, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

According to him, the total number of active cases stands at 10,748, while the number of recoveries was 1,068, bringing the cumulative total of recovery cases to 65,124.

He said from the 959 cases today, 953 were local transmissions with the remaining cases imported.

“Selangor reported the highest daily cases with 277 cases ((28.9%), followed by Sabah with 203 cases (21.2%) and Kuala Lumpur 129 cases (13.5%),” he told a media conference on Covid-19 development today.

Dr Noor Hisham said 27 cases (2.8%) were linked to prison clusters involving the Tembok cluster in Kedah (23 cases) and the Penjara Seberang Perai cluster (4 cases).

Apart from that, Pahang recorded 119 cases, followed by Johor (100); Negeri Sembilan (33); Perak (33); Penang (29); Kelantan (17); Kedah (16); Melaka (2); and Labuan (1).

To date, there are 127 Covid-19 cases being treated in intensive care unit (ICU) with 61 patients requiring ventilators and the cumulative death toll in the country is now at 393 cases

The death cases involved five senior citizen men, Dr Noor Hisham said including a 75-year-old individual with a history of gout in Sungai Buloh Hospital.

“Apart from that, there were two deaths in Sabah involving a 61-year-old man with hypertension being treated at Duchess of Kent Hospital in Sandakan and an 82-year-old man in Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu,” he said.

Two other death cases in Johor, were a 60-year-old man with high blood pressure, dyslipidemia and stroke and a 68-year-old man with diabetes, chronic kidney disease and bronchiectasis.

Both of them died in Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital in Kluang, said Dr Noor Hisham. — Bernama