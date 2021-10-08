Covid-19: 9,751 new cases reported today

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of daily new Covid-19 cases recorded a slight drop with 9,751 cases at noon today, from 9,890 cases yesterday.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 2,323,478.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor contributed the highest daily cases so far today, with 1,796 cases, followed by Sarawak (1,339), Kelantan (1,052), Johor (864), Sabah (705), Terengganu (650), Perak (643), Penang (632) and Kedah (578).

This is done followed by Pahang, with 551 cases, Kuala Lumpur (313), Melaka (244), Negeri Sembilan (243), Perlis (94), Putrajaya (45) and Labuan (two).- Bernama