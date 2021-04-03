Covid-19: Almost 1,000 oil and gas sector workers in Labuan undergo tests

LABUAN: Nearly 1,000 workers in the Rancha-Rancha oil and gas industrial zone here have undergone Covid-19 tests, following the emergence of the Pulau Enoe cluster on Mar 31, said Labuan Health Department director Dr Ismuni Bohari.

He said the cluster was well controlled and was expected to be stable in the next two to three days.

“This cluster has 17 cases so far, and it is showing a downward trend. We hope the curve will be flattened the next few days,” he told Bernama today.

Labuan, which was about to be declared a green zone following a significant drop in positive cases since February, was redesignated a red zone on Wednesday after a spike in cases the last few days left the island with 53 active cases as of yesterday.

Dr Ismuni said sub-zone four had recorded the most number of cases with 20, followed by sub-zone one with 19, sub zone two and three with six each, and sub-zone five with two.

“Sub-zone four has recorded the highest Covid-19 daily infectivity rate (Rt). Therefore, those people in this area should control their movements and continue with the standard operating procedure (SOP) in their daily activities,” he said.

“The number of Covid-19 cases surpassed 40 in a span of 14 days, and the redeclaration of red zone was made after the emergence of the Pulau Enoe cluster,” he said.

Dr Ismuni said authorities were closely monitoring the Jalan Kemajuan cluster, which has recorded 20 cases so far, involving an eatery and ship crews with infections up to the third generation.

He also said 10 new local infections were recorded yesterday, with four cases from the game of petanque, five cases from two ‘majlis tahlil’ ceremonies, and one case from a child care centre. — Bernama