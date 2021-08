PETALING JAYA: The Miss Universe Malaysia 2021 pageant will not be held this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Miss Universe Organisation’s decision to hold the 70th anniversary of the pageant in Eilat, Israel in December 2021.

The Miss Universe Malaysia Organisation today said limited international and domestic travel has hindered the staging of the pageant.

“We have therefore declined the invitation to this year’s pageant and regretfully would not be able to hold a local this year,” Miss Universe Malaysia Organisation said in a statement.

“We wish all delegates the best of luck at the international competition, and look forward to participating again in the near future.”