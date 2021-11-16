Covid-19 booster dose: Govt to decide on allowing walk-ins, says Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will decide whether to allow walk-ins for Covid-19 booster shots in a meeting today, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin(pix).

He said this came after 40 per cent of people who had been given appointments for the booster dose did not show up for the jab.

“This evening I will be chairing the CITF (Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force) meeting and we will decide on those who want the booster dose,“ he told a press conference after the launch of Malaysia as a Hepatitis-C Treatment Destination here today.

Khairy said this when asked on the government’s plans and policies after 40 per cent of individuals who received their booster vaccine appointment dates were not present to receive the jabs.

The situation has raised concerns on the possibility of increase in hospital admissions if the number of people getting their booster dose remains low.

Booster dosing began nationwide on Oct 13 for fully vaccinated individuals to ensure that the immunity received after completing their doses can be maintained for an optimal period, especially against Delta variant infections.-Bernama