Covid-19 brings out the best in Malaysians

THE good qualities in people often emerge during disasters, and this became evident when many Malaysians rallied to help those in need during the pandemic.

Author Hanna Alkaf, 34, created a website in March called #KitaJagaKita that lists organisations and individuals wishing to assist those affected by the movement control order (MCO) in March.

She created the platform with Andrew Loh, who was part of the Pulang Mengundi team. Loh had seen Hanna’s tweet and expressed interest to be part of the #KitaJagaKita initiative.

“Within 24 hours, we created a group and an online directory was set up,” Hanna said, adding that a 10-man team working around the clock helped her get the directory up and running.

Another key player is Amrick Singh, the president of the Subang Sikh Association.

“Food is prepared for 20 people on Saturdays and 30 for Sundays. We have 15 volunteers to prepare and send the meals.”

Soup kitchen operators Pit Stop Cafe founder Jocelyn Lee said the two key challenges during the MCO period were logistics and funding.

“We believe in the generosity of Malaysians. Those who might have contributed but fell off our radar, returned and asked how they could help us.”

For farmers in Cameron Highlands who could not sell their vegetables, Lee said they ordered produce from them.

“Fruits and vegetables were at a premium during the height of the MCO due to logistics issues, but we managed to turn things around, which also meant helping our business associates, suppliers and vendors to stay afloat.”

Kechara Soup Kitchen operations director Justin Cheah said the fear of sudden food and manpower shortage intensified with movement restrictions.

They had fewer than 10 volunteers during the period as most were worried about being infected, he said, adding that Kechara established separate groups to minimise the risk of infecting one another.

“We were concerned about hygiene, especially for the urban poor and daily wage earners. They are the most vulnerable.”