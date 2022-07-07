Covid-19 cases exceeded 3k yesterday

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry reported 3,561 Covid-19 cases yesterday, the first time the country is seeing daily cases over 3,000 since May 13.

Of the new cases, nine were imported, while 3,552 were local transmissions.

The country reported 2,932 cases on July 5.

Selangor and Kuala Lumpur registered 1,341 and 994 infections, respectively, contributing to the bulk of yesterday’s cases.

Another five deaths attributed to Covid-19 were reported yesterday, of which two were declared as “brought in dead”.

These deaths were reported in Selangor (2), Pahang (1), Sarawak (1) and Kuala Lumpur (1).