Covid-19 cases register triple digits again

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry today reported the biggest spike in daily Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began in the country when 287 positive cases were detected.

This is the second consecutive day that triple-digit cases were reported.

This brings the national tally to 11,771 with 1,540 active cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced in a press conference today in Putrajaya that all of the cases are through local transmissions where 20 of them had a travel history to Sabah.

“This rising trend is what the Health Ministry (MoH) is worried about the most. It is the responsibility of all Malaysians (with no exceptions) to take care of each other by adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the virus from spreading,“ he said.

Noor Hisham said out of the 287 cases, 129 were reported in Kedah, 113 in Sabah, 31 in Selangor, three cases in Perak, three in Terengganu, two in Negri Sembilan, two in Kelantan, and one case each in Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Pahang and Labuan.

He added that a total of 139 cases had been reported among those returning from Sabah since Sept 20.

Besides that , 22 are currently receiving treatment in Intensive Care Units (ICU) with four individuals needing ventilator assistance.

A total of 81 individuals were discharged today, which brings to an overall 10,095 recoveries in the country.

However no death was reported today, thus the death toll remains at 136.