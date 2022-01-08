Covid-19: Cumulative Covid recoveries reach 2.7 million -Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: The cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the country is now at 2,711,900 cases, with the 3,161 recoveries recorded till noon today, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement that there were 3,251 new Covid-19 cases recorded today, bringing the total of Covid-19 cases to 2,783,331.

“Out of today’s total, 58 cases or 1.8 per cent are category three, four and five while 3,193 cases or 98.2 per cent are category one and two.

“Also, 243 cases require intensive care treatment and 113 require respiratory support,” he added.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that the national infectivity rate (Rt) for today is 0.96, with Labuan recording the highest value, at 1.15.

Meanwhile, he said that one new Covid-19 positive case was detected among flood evacuees as of 3pm today, bringing the total to 466.

“A total of 43 infectious disease cases were detected among flood victims today, 35 of them acute respiratory infection (ARI) cases, skin disease (one) and acute gastroenteritis (AGE) (seven), “ he added.

-Bernama