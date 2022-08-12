Covid-19: Daily cases drop, five new clusters detected

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 23,085 new daily cases were recorded during the week compiled by Bernama (Aug 6 to Aug 11), a slight drop from 24,214 cases during the same period (July 30 to Aug 4).

During the week, new daily cases stayed below 5,000 with the highest at 4,896 cases on Aug 10.

Yesterday (Aug 11), a total of 4,831 new daily cases were reported including six (6) imported cases. A total of 10 death cases among Covid-19 patients were reported, bringing total deaths for this week to 57 cases.

To date, cumulative death cases due to Covid-19 stood at 36,066 cases.

According to COVIDNOW data from the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH), as of 11.59 pm yesterday, of 4,831 cases, two states recorded four digit cases namely Selangor (1,673) and Kuala Lumpur (1,012).

Nine (9) states recorded three digit cases namely: Sabah (360), Perak (356), Negeri Sembilan (316), Penang (210), Melaka (155), Johor (144), Putrajaya (141), Kedah (124) and Sarawak (115).

Two digit cases were reported in Pahang (79), Kelantan (75), Terengganu (46) and Labuan (19). Perlis reported one digit case (6).

Following are new daily Covid-19 cases during the week compiled by Bernama from Aug 6 to Aug 11:-

Aug 6 (4,684), Aug 7 (2,728), Aug 8 (2,863), Aug 9 (3,083), Aug 10 (4,896) and Aug 11 (4,831).

New daily Covid-19 cases during the week compiled by Bernama from July 30 to Aug 5:-

July 30 (4,271), July 31 (2,783), Aug 1 (3,213), Aug 2 (4,204), Aug 3 (5,330), Aug 4 (4,413) and Aug 5 (3,927).

Singapore continues to record high new daily Covid-19 cases during the week based on Worldometer data below:-

Aug 6 (5,633), Aug 7 (4,798), Aug 8 (3,541), Aug 9 (7,972), Aug 10 (2,298) and Aug 11 (7,776).

Meanwhile, a total of 3,362 recovered Covid-19 cases were reported as of 11.59 pm yesterday, bringing the cumulative figure to 4,642,078 cases.

During the week compiled by Bernama, MOH has reported five (5) new clusters, that is one (1) on Aug 6 (high risk group – Perak), one (1) on Aug 9 (education – Perak) and three (3) on Aug 10 (high risk group 1 – Penang, education 1 - Kuala Lumpur and workplace 1 – Kuala Lumpur).

Overall, a total of 7,051 clusters were detected since the Covid-19 pandemic struck the nation more than two years ago and as of yesterday, 26 clusters were still active.

Data COVIDNOW KKM as of 11.59 pm yesterday showed a total of 44,044 cases (96.4 per cent) were quarantined at home out of 46,081 active cases reported.

A total of 33 (0.1 per cent) cases were at the Covid-19 Integrated Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC); 1,584 cases (3.4 per cent) at hospitals; 20 cases (0.0 per cent) at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) without respiratory assistance (ABP) and 40 cases (0.1 per cent) at the ICU with ABP.

For the record, there are five categories of Covid-19 infections, namely:

Category 1 is for patients with no symptoms; Category 2 is for patients with mild symptoms; Category 3 is for patients with pneumonia; Category 4 is for patients who require supplemental oxygen; and Category 5 is for the critically ill and need to be on ventilator support at the ICU.

With a cumulative figure of 4,724,225 cases, Malaysia now stood at the 26th spot in the list of 228 countries/territories hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. Ahead of Malaysia are the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) with 4,772,813 cases and Austria (4,809,558).

According to Worldometer, of the list of 228 nations, Japan recorded the highest new daily cases at 243,104 followed by South Korea (137,196) and the United States (79,145). - Bernama