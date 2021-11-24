Covid-19 deaths: 47 reported fatalities, total at 30,110

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 47 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

Of the total, 10 were classified as brought-in-dead (BID). The death toll now stands at 30,110

According to Health Ministry’s CovidNow portal, most of the fatalities were recorded in Kelantan with 8 deaths, followed by Sabah (7), Melaka (5), Selangor (5), Johor (4), Penang (4), Sarawak (4), Kedah (3), Pahang (3), Terengganu (2), Kuala Lumpur (1), and Perak (1).

There were no deaths reported in Putrajaya, Labuan, Perlis, and Negeri Sembilan.

As at midnight, there were 68,625 active cases, including 532 in intensive care units (ICU) and 266 requiring respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in the country now stands at 2,597,080.