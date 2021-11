PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported a total of 58 Covid-19 deaths as of midnight, bringing the death toll to 29,349 since the pandemic began last year.

Data from the CovidNow website showed that Selangor recorded the highest number of deaths at 13.

This was followed by Sarawak with 12, Perak (7), Johor (6), Kelantan (6), Kedah (4), Terengganu (4), Malacca and Kuala Lumpur (2 each), Pahang and Sabah (1 each).

No deaths were reported in Negri Sembilan, Perlis, Penang, Labuan and Putrajaya.