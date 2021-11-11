Covid-19 deaths: 59 reported fatalities, total at 29,486

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 59 Covid-19 deaths as of yesterday.

Of the total, 10 were classified as brought-in-dead (BID). The death toll now stands at 29,486.

Most of the fatalities were recorded in Sarawak with 12 deaths, followed by Sabah (11), Perak (8), Kedah (5), Penang (4), Kelantan (4), Terengganu (4), Selangor (3), Kuala Lumpur (3), Johor (2), Pahang (1), Melaka (1), and Negeri Sembilan (1).

There were no deaths reported in Perlis, Labuan and Putrajaya.

As of midnight, there were 62,890 active cases, including 544 in intensive care units (ICU), 280 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,522,498.