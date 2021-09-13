Covid-19 deaths back to double digit after two months

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of death due to Covid-19 in the country over the past 24 hours has dropped to two digits.

The last time a two digit number in Covid-19 death was recorded in the country was last July 6, with 99 deaths.

The Ministry of Health (MOH), through its website https://covidnow.moh.gov.my , stated that a total of 99 deaths due to Covid-19 was recorded yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of backlog of death cases which was not reported previously was 292 cases, which brings to a total of 20,711 deaths due to Covid-19 in the country so far.

As of yesterday, 52.6 per cent or 17,177,911 individuals of the country’s populations have completed their Covid-19 vaccination.

A total of 65.4 per cent or 21,372,276 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and they included recipients of the single-dose CanSino vaccine.

On the daily vaccination rate, a total of 227,476 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, bringing the total dose given through the National Covid-19 Immunisation Program (PICK) to 34,488,051.

PICK was launched on Feb 24 to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country. -Bernama