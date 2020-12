KUALA LUMPUR: Eight new Covid-19 clusters were detected by the Ministry of Health (MOH) in five states today - namely Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Sabah, Johor and Perak - with six of them involving workplaces.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said in Selangor, two new clusters were detected, the first being the Pasar Baru Cluster involving the Klang and Kuala Langat districts, with the index case reported positive on Dec 15.

“As of Dec 22, a total of 2,001 individuals have been screened in this cluster, with 309 found positive for Covid-19,“ he said in a statement today.

The second cluster in the state is the Bukit Naga Cluster involving a workplace in Klang, with the index case reported on Dec 13 following targeted screenings at a construction site, and to date, a total of 190 individuals have been screened with 58 cases found positive.

He said three new clusters were detected in Kuala Lumpur - all of them involving workplaces.

Dr Noor Hisham said the Residen Construction Site Cluster was detected in the Lembah Pantai district, with the index case reported positive today through targeted screening at the construction site, with 294 out of 640 individuals screened detected positive so far.

“The Kasih Construction Site Cluster involves the Kepong district with the index case reported today through targeted screening at the construction site, and 392 individuals have been screened so far, with 43 cases found positive.

“Another cluster is the Sinar View Construction Site Cluster in Kepong with the index case reported today through targeted screening at the workplace. A total of 510 individuals have been screened, with 32 cases detected positive in the cluster,“ he said.

Meanwhile, he said in Sabah, the Paginatan Cluster was detected in the districts of Ranau, Papar, and Kota Belud, with the index case reported positive on Dec 15 via symptomatic screening.

Dr Noor Hisham said to date, a total of 232 individuals had been screened in the cluster, with 47 cases found positive.

In Johor, the Tampoi Jaya Cluster, also a workplace cluster, was detected in Johor Bahru, and the index case for the cluster was reported positive on Dec 17 through symptomatic screening.

“As of today, a total of 231 individuals have been screened with 32 cases having been detected positive for Covid-19 in this cluster,“ he said.

He said a new cluster detected in Kinta and Central Perak in Perak involved the Rapat Cluster with the index case found positive on Dec 16 through symptomatic screening.

According to him, a total of 146 individuals have been screened, with seven cases were detected positive for Covid-19 in the cluster to date.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said 253 clusters had ended so far, including three more clusters today, namely the Summer Cluster, Kota Kecil Cluster and Tenaga Cluster. — Bernama