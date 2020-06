KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 11 imported cases were reported today involving Malaysian citizens returning from abroad being quarantined in Malacca.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) in his official Facebook post said all were screened for the second sample on June 9 and were allowed to return home to continue the quarantine period as the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) came into effect from June 10, 2020.

“Once the results of the samples Covid-19 were found positive, they were admitted to hospitals. All of them are symptomless and stable. These cases were hospitalised for observation, ”he said.

They were placed in several hospitals including four cases at Tumpat Hospital, Kelantan, four cases at Sungai Buloh Hospital, Selangor and one each at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Alor Setar, Kedah; Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital, Perak and the Malacca Hospital.

According to the World Health Organisation guideline, Covid-19 certified cases with no symptoms for more than 10 days have no risk of transmission to others, from the date confirmed positive.

Earlier, Dr Noor Hisham said during the Covid-19 daily press conference, the number of new positive cases today increased to two figures with 31 new cases, involving 11 import cases and 20 local transmission cases. -Bernama