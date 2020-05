KUALA LUMPUR: The Felda Covid-19 fund has collected RM1.1 million as an effort to ease the burden of the settlers and their families following the pandemic and the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Malaysian Felda Youth Council (MFYC) president Muhammad Fadzil Hasan said the contribution benefited 28,000 Felda settlers, who each received RM40 worth of essential goods.

He added that the Felda Board of Directors, who met on April 23, also approved the application of Felda Settlers Consultation Committee (JKKP) to distribute RM5.6 million worth of basic necessities to 112,638 settlers nationwide.

“’MFYC would like to thank Felda and various parties for their generous contribution of cash, energy and time to the entire Felda community,“ he said in a statement here tonight.

Muhammad Fadzli said all the goods were distributed directly to the Food Community Centre through by the D’Mart outlets. -Bernama