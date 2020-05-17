Covid-19: Four new import cases travelled to UK, US, Egypt and India: Health DG

PETALING JAYA: The number of imported Covid-19 positive cases has been attributed to Malaysians who returned home following visits to the United Kingdom, United States, Egypt and India respectively.

Health Ministry director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said as of today (May 17), 36,900 Malaysians who returned from overseas have undergone Covid-19 tests.

Noor Hisham added, 28,984 Malaysian who returned home from overseas had completed their 14-day quarantine period and to date, a total of 369 positive cases had been reported so far.

Meanwhile, Hisham said there weren’t any additional positive cases at the Jalan Othman wet market area in PJ Old Town, which is currently under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

Therefore the total number of positive cases from the area remains at 28, with 21 of them being foreigners.

He added that a total of 26,425 foreigners have been tested and 1,307 positive cases were reported with four fatalities. Out of the 1,307 foreigners who tested positive, 458 are still receiving treatment, with three in intensive care unit (ICU).

Noor Hisham added, 37,133 people have been tested from 350 markets nationwide, with 259 positive cases from 28 markets.