Covid-19: Get boosted if you haven’t, says Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR: Covid-19 numbers are on the rise and it is advisable that those who have not taken their booster dose do so immediately, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin(pix).

He also suggested that non-boosted Malaysians, who have tested positive for Covid-19 or are at high risk, get the antiviral drug Paxlovid, which has been made available at the Ministry of Health’s facilities since April 15.

Paxloid is the first oral antiviral drug in Malaysia to treat Covid-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms (categories two and three).

“Get boosted, if you haven’t. Get Paxlovid, if you’re high-risk and Covid-19 positive,” he tweeted today.

Khairy also urged Malaysians to wear a face mask when being in enclosed or crowded areas, besides practising the TRIIS (Test, Report, Isolate, Inform, Seek) method.

It was reported that seven million Malaysians have yet to take their booster dose against Covid-19 so far.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was also reported as saying that although the booster dose was not mandatory, it is still vital as not only did the positive cases of Covid-19 have returned with an upward trend, but the dose would also help in facing new variants of the virus, especially the more infectious Omicron BA.5 variant.

Khairy said that the distribution of Paxlovid is also available in private health facilities free of charge, but patients are still subject to consultation service charges and other related charges determined by the private health facility.-Bernama