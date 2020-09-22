Covid-19: Govt must prioritise high-risk groups in vaccine plan - MMA

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) welcomes the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation’s (MOSTI) suggestion that Covid-19 vaccines be made available at no cost to the public, and looks forward to ways on how this can be made possible.

MMA President Dr N.Ganabaskaran said the Cabinet’s working group for Covid-19 vaccines, MOSTI and the Ministry of Health (MOH) would also need to address who or which vulnerable or high-risk groups would be prioritised for vaccination.

“Under the COVAX Vaccine Plan, subject to funding availability, funded countries will receive doses to vaccinate up to 20 percent of their population in the longer term.

“Who will fall under the vulnerable or high-risk category need to be determined and listed in proper order ahead of vaccine distribution among the 20 percent mentioned,“ he said in a statement today.

MMA believes that apart from consulting the experts and professional groups, the public should also be involved in the decision-making process, Dr Ganabaskaran said. — Bernama