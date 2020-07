PETALING JAYA: After 26 days of no Covid-19 deaths, the Health Ministry announced that as of 12pm today one fatality was reported, taking the total number of deaths to 122.

“The 122nd death is that a 72-year-old Malaysian man who had high blood pressure and diabetes,“ said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today in a press statement.

The man was received traditional medicine treatment a few times since July 3, before he was then taken to a private hospital on July 9.

He was moved to the Sarawak General Hospital after he was suspected of being Covid-19 positive.

He was then confirmed to have the infection, and his health worsened and was admitted into the intensive xare unit (ICU). He passed away on July 10 at 5.49pm.

Noor Hisham said eight new positive cases were reported, with the total number of positive cases rising to 8,704.

“The total number of active cases is 67, with three positive cases in the ICU and two needing ventilator assistance,“ Noor Hisham said.

He added four cases have recovered and been discharged from hospital, leading to the total number of recoveries rising up to 8,515 cases.

Meanwhile, Noor Hisham said out of the eight new cases, four are import cases involving Malaysian citizens, while the four local transmissions involve two Malaysians and two foreigners.

The two Malaysians infected was the man who was the 122nd death case in Sarawak and a case in Sabah where a screened case was referred to the hospital.

“The two foreigners infected were from the Sepang immigration detention centre, where the two cases were found after they were screened again before they were sent back to their countries of origin,“ he said.