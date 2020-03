KUALA LUMPUR: Health Ministry personnel have been working round the clock in conducting mass Covid-19 screenings at the Sri Petaling mosque here over the last two days, after a participant of the tabligh rally held at the mosque on Feb 28, tested positive for Covid-19.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the ministry’s team had received the full cooperation of all parties, namely the participants, staff and students.

“Our health officers from Lembah Pantai are supported by staff deployed from other states to trace and track all the participants.

“It’s indeed a mammoth and daunting task. However, we need to prepare to share the responsibility as everyone can help to protect themselves and their communities,” he said in a Facebook posting here today.

Yesterday, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the mosque would be temporarily closed for disinfection activities.

Dr Adham also urged those who attended the gathering to get tested immediately if they begin to experience symptoms of the virus. – Bernama