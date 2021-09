THE Covid 19 saga is taking the world by storm. Since the virus emerged in December 2019, the world has never been the same.

More than 4.5 million people in the world have lost their lives due to the pandemic and those figures are rising every day.

In our country, over 17,000 people have died from Covid-19 and more than 1.7 million people have been infected with the virus.

We are now living in the new normal, with standard operating procedures (SOP) set to be the order of the day.

The pandemic will turn into an endemic, meaning that we will need to live with this for a couple of years.

Face masks, frequent washing of hands and avoiding crowded, closed and confined places for our own safety and the safety of others are mandatory.

Going out will no more be a leisure and is restricted to “a needs purpose” or emergency.

There is no medicine or drugs available to defeat the virus or treat infected patients.

The only proven method to minimise the risk of infection is through vaccination.

Vaccination strengthens our immune system and helps us to fight the virus and minimise the seriousness of the infection.

With more than 70% of the adult population vaccinated, there has been a drastic reduction in hospital intensive care unit cases.

Even though we will achieve herd immunity by the end of next month, we still need to follow the new norm and SOP. Life will never be the same.

Someone explained the irony of the present situation in a poem:

“Never have I seen such a mess in life.

The air is pure but wearing a mask is mandatory.

Roads are empty but it is impossible to go on a long drive.

People have clean hands but there is a ban on shaking hands.

Friends have the time to sit together but they cannot get together.

The cook inside you is crazy, but you cannot call anyone to lunch or dinner.

Every Monday, the heart longs to go out, but the weekend does not seem to end.

Those who have money have no way to spend it.

Those who don’t have money, have no way to earn it.

There is enough time on your hand but you can’t fulfil your dreams.

The culprit is all around but cannot be seen.

A world full of irony!

Be positive but test negative.”

