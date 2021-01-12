Covid-19: Highest daily tally of 3,309 recorded today - Health DG (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases when 3,309 cases were reported today, taking the total number of active cases with infectivity potential to 30,390, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Of the new cases, six were imported while the remaining 3,303 were local transmissions.

“Four fatalities were also reported today while the total infection tally now stands at 141,533,” he said on his official Twitter posting today.

The previous highest number of daily cases was 3,027, which was recorded on Jan 7.

As for the local transmissions, he said 2,461 of the cases involved Malaysians and 842 foreigners.

Meanwhile, more than half of the new cases were reported in the three states set to be placed under the Movement Control Order (MCO) from tomorrow, with Selangor recording 1,007 cases (30.4 per cent); Johor 442 cases (13.4 per cent); and Sabah 409 cases (12.4 per cent).

Dr Noor Hisham said that in Selangor, a total of 825 cases were detected from clusters and active on-field contact tracing.

“A total of 439 cases (13.3 per cent) which were reported are linked to clusters in lock-ups, Immigration detention depots and prisons involving the Jalan Harapan Prison Cluster (192 cases), Tembok Choh Cluster (162 cases), Tembok Mempaga Cluster (70 cases), Tembok Gajah Cluster (seven cases), Pagar Siput Cluster (three cases), Telok Mas Cluster (three cases) and Seberang Perai Prison Cluster (two cases),” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said three of the four fatalities reported today were in Selangor and one in Perak, with all the victims aged between 52 and 69, taking the death toll to 559.

Thus far, 190 cases are currently being treated in the intensive care unit, with 83 of them intubated, he said.

Malaysia also recorded 1,469 recoveries, taking the cumulative total number of recovered cases to 110,584 (78.1 per cent of the total number of cases).

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said the Ministry of Health (MOH) also detected 11 new clusters, taking the total number of active clusters currently to 261, with 77 clusters reporting an increase in cases today.

The 11 new clusters are the Jalan Manan Cluster in Selangor (83 cases); Persiaran Kuala Cluster (Selangor, 44 cases); Udarama Cluster (Kuala Lumpur, 21 cases); Iris Cluster (Kuala Lumpur, 11 cases); Jalan Kiara Cluster (Kuala Lumpur, 22 cases); Batu Dialysis Cluster (Kuala Lumpur, six cases); Bukit Sekubong Cluster (Sarawak, 21 cases); Kampung Badak Cluster (Kelantan, 39 cases); Taman Kesedar (Kelantan, 14 cases); Putra Dialysis Cluster (Putrajaya, 10 cases); and Permint Harmoni Cluster (Terengganu, eight cases).

“The clusters which reported the highest number of cases are the Jalan Harapan Prison Cluster (192 cases), Teratai Cluster (176 cases) and Tembok Choh Cluster (162 cases),” he said.

In the meantime, a total of 344 clusters were also declared over today, including the Atabara Cluster, Senu Setia Cluster, Bonggaya Cluster, Jernai Cluster, Pengkalan Barat Cluster, Puteh Lama Construction Site Cluster, Jalan Bukit Construction Site Cluster and Sabaru Cluster. — Bernama