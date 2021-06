KUANTAN: The Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital (HoSHAS) in Temerloh is still operating as usual, although some sections are temporarily closed for disinfection work due to the outbreak of Covid-19 at the hospital.

Pahang Health director Datuk Dr Bahari Che Awang Ngah in a statement today said the closure, which started yesterday until June 20, involved the Specialist Clinic Day Care Unit, Hemodialysis Unit and Rehabilitation Department.

He said patients in need of treatment would be referred to the nearest government health facilities.

Dr Bahari said the index case of the infection was a man, who is in his 20s, from Maran who cared for his father in a normal ward last week.

“Subsequently, a risk assessment was carried out on all patients and health staff in the ward and those classified as close contacts to the positive case were screened.

“Patients who have been exposed to the risk of infection but tested negative have been isolated in the isolation rooms for repeat sampling while all staff classified as close contacts are being quarantined,“ he said.

The index case was confirmed to be related to the Rantau Kenanga cluster in Felda Jengka 7, Maran.

As of Saturday, a total of 23 people from the ward were tested positive involving nine health workers, 12 patients and two patient caregivers.

Two deaths were reported, including the father of the index case. -Bernama