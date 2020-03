RUMOURS and myths concerning about Covid-19 outbreak seems to be spreading faster than the virus itself. One seemingly peculiar rumour going around concerns Covid-19 being a man-made biological weapon.

Debunking this myth was infectious disease expert Michael Osterholm from the University of Minnesota, who appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience.

Michael who explained his credentials said that, in the early 1990s he was involved in the area of biodefence and bioterrorism. He added that he was involved in interviewing Russian bio-weaponeers after the fall of the USSR.

“There’s no evidence whatsoever that this is a bioweapon, or accidentally released from a Wuhan lab,” Michael told Joe Rogan.

He added that with the scientific advancement in carbon-dating, Covid-19 clearly jumped from an animal to human somewhere on the 3rd week of November.