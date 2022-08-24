Covid-19 jab to remain a condition for new long-term passes and work passes in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Covid-19 vaccination will continue to be a condition for the approval of all new applications for long-term passes and work passes in Singapore, the Health Ministry (MOH) said today.

In a statement issued, the ministry said this is to sustain the high vaccination rates in the Singapore population, support the safe reopening of the society and economy, and minimise business disruptions.

As for renewal applications, MOH noted that vaccination will also continue to be required for the renewal of existing work passes for Work Permit Holders and S Pass Holders from the Construction, Marine Shipyard, and Process sectors or residing in dormitories.

The requirement is needed given that their worksites and dormitories are settings at higher risk of disease spread, it said.

However, MOH said other work pass renewals will no longer be subjected to a vaccination requirement.

The revised vaccination requirements for work pass renewals will take effect from Oct 1, 2022, it said, adding that the Manpower Ministry’s (MOM) website can be referred to for more details.

Updating on border measures, MOH said all non-fully vaccinated travellers entering Singapore from Aug 29, 2022 will no longer be required to undergo a seven-day stay-home notice (SHN) upon arrival, nor be subjected to an exit-SHN Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test.

However, the ministry said they will continue to be required to test negative on a Pre-Departure Test within two days before departing for Singapore.

Non-fully vaccinated Short-Term Visitors (STVs) will also continue to be required to purchase COVID-19 travel insurance to cover the duration of their stay in Singapore.

Currently, non-fully vaccinated Long-Term Pass Holders (LTPHs) and STVs aged 13 and above are required to apply for entry approval to enter Singapore.

The requirement will also be lifted from Aug 29, 2022, it said.

As LTPHs are expected to stay in Singapore for a longer period of time, they will continue to be required to meet all Vaccination-Differentiated Safe Management Measures (VDS) requirements after their arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

According to the statement, infection numbers in the community here have steadily declined across all age groups since late July, and the week-on-week infection ratio has fallen below 0.7.

As of Aug 23, 2022, average daily infections over a seven-day period fell to 2,700 – down from a peak of 10,200 in mid-July.-Bernama