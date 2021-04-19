Covid-19: Kindies, childcare centres in S’wak red zones to close for 14 days

KUCHING: All kindergartens and childcare centres under Covid-19 red zones in Sarawak have been ordered to close for 14 days effective tomorrow, said State Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah (pix).

Fatimah said the move was in line with the announcement by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg who ordered the closure of all schools in the red zone for two weeks starting tomorrow, due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.

She said operators of childcare centres with children of front line workers wishing to operate should submit an application to open and can only provide their services to these children.

“Applications must be submitted to the Early Childhood Development Division, Ministry of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development. This is a support service to frontline personnel working to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said in a statement today.

There are a total of 2,795 kindergartens and 234 childcare centres registered in Sarawak and the closure involves 2,518 kindergartens and 213 childcare centres in the red zone. — Bernama