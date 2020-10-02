Covid-19: KPPK postponed all programmes involving public gathering

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities (KPPK) has postponed all its programmes that involve public gatherings following the increase in Covid-19 positive cases in the country.

Its minister, Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali (pix) said the decision to postpone the events was made after taking into account the advice of the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“All programmes planned by the ministry will only be continued after the situation in the country has recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic,”e said in a statement today.

He said programmes that could be implemented online or virtually would proceed as usual.

“The ministry is concerned about the safety, health and well-being of all stakeholders and the public. We pray that God protects our country and eliminates this Covid-19 epidemic,“ he said. — Bernama