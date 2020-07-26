Covid-19: Kuching declared red zone, Hospital Sentosa closed

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuching has been categorised as a red zone after 41 Covid-19 cases have been detected as at noon today, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said Hospital Sentosa, also in Kuching, has been closed to the public and all its employees have been placed under quarantine at the hospital.

”There are four new cases in the Hospital Sentosa Cluster. (A total of) 677 individuals have been screened and tested, 657 are still waiting for their results and Kuching, Sarawak has become a red zone,“ he said in a statement on his Facebook today.

He said close contact tracing has been undertaken.

Malaysia recorded 23 new Covid-19 cases today, compared to 21 yesterday.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said it will convene a special meeting tomorrow to discuss the latest development on the Covid-19 pandemic in the Kuching District.

In a statement issued in Kuching tonight, he said the district had been experiencing spikes in cases lately, with eight new positive cases reported today.

“We have 39 (new) positive cases (accumulated since last Sunday) and with one more case, we will turn into a red from the yellow zone. When we turn red it reflects the seriousness of the situation. This warrants certain measures to be taken. Tomorrow’s meeting will be a special one to determine these measures,“ he said.

He said whatever measures deliberated and determined would be conveyed to the Health Ministry.

“We want them to act on them so that we can enforce or implement them as soon as possible,” he said, adding that travel bans would be among issues to be discussed in the meeting.

SDMC advisors Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is State Housing and Local Government Minister, and Datuk Seri Dr Stephen Rundi (Sarawak Public Utilities Minister), State Health director Dr Chin Zin Hing and his team of medical experts are expected to attend the meeting. -Bernama