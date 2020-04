KUALA LUMPUR: The following is the morning update from the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) Quick Response Team on countering fake news on Covid-19 on social media.

1. The Terengganu police headquarters denies claims that its Integrity and Standards Compliance Division seized home-made black cloth masks worn by personnel manning road blocks and stressed that the Terengganu police leadership gives top priority to the welfare of all frontline staff.

2. The Johor Health Department refutes a message asking those who were at CIMB Bank Bukit Gambir, Muar, Johor from April 10 -13 to undergo screening purportedly because a COVID-19 patient from Bukit Gambir had patronised the branch during that period. - Bernama