Covid-19: M'sian working as dental assistant among 11 new cases in S’pore on June 20

SINGAPORE: A Malaysian woman who works as a dental assistant is among the 11 new Covid-19 cases reported on Sunday in Singapore, according to the republic's Ministry of Health (MOH).

Labelled as Case 64347, the 22 year-old woman received her first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on May 23, and the second dose on June 13, said the ministry in its full data released late last night.

At work, MOH said she dons full personal protective equipment (PPE), including N95 mask, face shield, goggles, gown and gloves.

“She is asymptomatic, and was detected when she was tested for Covid-19 on 19 June as part of our community surveillance testing for those who work in the Redhill Close area,” MOH said.

She works at the Redhill MRT station outlet of Q&M Dental Surgery.

“Her test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection on the same day. Her serology test result is pending,” said the ministry.

As at noon Sunday, the republic reported a total of 62,414 Covid-19 caseload with 37 open clusters.

There are currently 142 confirmed cases still in hospital, with most of them being stable or improving.

One, however, in critical condition in the intensive care unit and five requiring oxygen supplementation, said the ministry.

Thus far, 34 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection here.