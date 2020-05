MALACCA: The Melaka Malaysian Association for Hotels (MAH) hopes the state government will grant some tax exemptions to reduce the burden of hotel operators due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

MAH Melaka president, Khairulnizam Kasim said the appeal is also as an incentive to soften the effects on hotel employees as a result of the pandemic.

“We have sent the application to the state government and is waiting for the reply. We are requesting for exemptions among others on assessment, land tax, heritage tax and tourism tax.

“In the Covid-19 situation, the hotel industry has no business, no guests, and we cannot accept new bookings, so we have no revenue,” he told a media conference here today.

He said if the exemption is approved, it could benefit about 76 three-star hotels with savings of between RM26,000 to RM80,000 in six months. -Bernama