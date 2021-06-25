Covid-19: Malaysia records 5,812 positive cases (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of new Covid-19 positive cases in the country exceeded the 5,000 mark for the third consecutive day today.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, via a Twitter post, said that a total of 5,812 cases were recorded today, bringing the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 722,659.

He said Selangor still recorded the highest number of daily cases at 2,187, followed by Kuala Lumpur (771); Sarawak (673); Negeri Sembilan (658); Penang (270); Melaka (223); Johor (196); Kedah (186); Sabah (156); Pahang (139); Labuan (123); Kelantan (98); Perak (72); Terengganu (46) and Putrajaya (14) while no new cases were reported in Perlis. — Bernama