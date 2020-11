PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia recorded 2,348 Covid-19 infection recoveries, the highest ever recorded over a 24-hour period while the daily tally dropped to three digits at 970 cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brought the cumulative number of recovery cases to 46,501 or 77.7% of the total number of positive cases.

He said the cumulative total of positive cases in the country now stands at 59,817 with 12,971 being active infectivity cases.

Dr Noor Hisham said Negeri Sembilan recorded the highest number of new cases at 318 (32.8%), followed by Sabah (293 cases / 30.2%) and Selangor (115 cases / 11.9%).

“The spike in cases in Negeri Sembilan was greatly influenced by the prison cluster such as the Bakti cluster which recorded 301 cases (94.7%).

“The other positive cases were recorded from the Tembok Cluster (12), Matambai Cluster (three), Sandakan Prison Cluster (one), and Remand Prison Cluster (one),” he said at a press conference on the development of Covid-19 here today.

Dr Noor Hisham said of the total new cases recorded today, five were imported cases while 965 were local transmissions.

He said Perak recorded 80 cases, Kuala Lumpur (44), Labuan (37), Johor (30), Kedah (24), Penang (14), Kelantan (eight), Sarawak (two), Pahang (two) and one each in Melaka, Terengganu and Putrajaya.

To date, there are 110 Covid-19 patients being treated at the Intensive Care Unit, 47 of whom are intubated, he added.

Dr Noor Hisham said four fatalities were reported today, taking the country’s Covid-19 death toll to 345 (0.6% of the total cases). — Bernama