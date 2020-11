KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia today for the first time recorded the highest daily number of new Covid-19 infections with 2,188 cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor still recorded the highest figure with 1,623 cases, most of which involved the Teratai Cluster, namely, 1,511 cases.

‘’This brings the total number of positive Covid-19 cases in Malaysia to 58,847 cases. Meanwhile, the total number of active cases with Covid-19 infectivity is 14,353 cases,’’ he said in a statement here, today.

Dr Noor Hisham the number of recoveries from Covid-19 stood at 1,673, making the cumulative full recoveries at 44,153 cases or 75 per cent of the overall cases.

He also reported four new deaths making the overall number of had died from Covid-19 at 341 cases currently.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said, currently, 112 positive cases were being treated at the intensive care units (ICU) with 49 patients requiring respiratory aid.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, no imported case was reported today while local proliferations saw Selangor recording the highest number of cases with 1,623 cases, Sabah (232), Perak (112), Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory (90), Negeri Sembilan (73) and Johor (19).

‘’Penang records 15 cases, Kedah (14), Kelantan (six), Melaka (two), Federal Territory of Labuan (one) and Sarawak (one),“ he said.

He said the Bah Layangan Cluster was ended today making the number of active clusters being monitored at 167 clusters.

Commenting on the latest status of the clusters at the work places, Dr Noor Hisham said the drastic increase in the Klang Valley and Selangor areas lately was closely linked with work place clusters.

‘’Until to date, there are 119 clusters which are linked to the work place. Of the total, 36 clusters had been declared ended while 83 are still active until to date.

‘’A total 77,201 individuals have been screened and 12,079 cases were found positive Covid-19. This involved 4,398 citizens and 7,681 non-citizens,’’ he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said the Teratai Cluster in the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory, Selangor recorded the highest cases since the Covid-19 pandemic occurred in the country, namely, 4,036 cases, followed by the Tapak Bena Damanlela Cluster in the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory, Selangor (1,539), Cergas Cluster in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan (1,337).

In addition, the Hentian Cluster in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory and Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan (1,101), Kaya Cluster in Negeri Sembilan, Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory and Putrajaya, Melaka, Selangor, Johor, Kelantan, Perak (900).

Dr Noor Hisham the country became aware of the need to balance live and livehood during the third wave of the pandemic.

As such, he said the approaches taken such as the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) and Enhanced Movement Control Order(EMCO) were implemented in certain places to safeguard the health and economic interests.

‘’Nevertheless, the success of this strategy requires the co-operation of employers to ensure all workers comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) fixed by the authorities.

‘’The employers in industries using many non-citizen workers are responsible in providing a condusive accommodation for workers and ensuring the latter always comply with measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 at the living quarters and work places,’’ he said. — Bernama