KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded the highest number of recoveries over the last 24 hours at 5,718 cases, which saw the total number of Covid-19 cases with active infectivity declining to 44,129 cases, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Dr Noor Hisham said the country recorded 2,720 new cases today, all involving local transmissions.

He said Selangor topped the daily cases at 1,300 (47.8 per cent), followed by Johor at 451 (16.6 per cent) and Kuala Lumpur at 318 (11.7 per cent).

“The total number of new cases is now at 269,165, while recovered cases at 224,053. In addition, eight deaths were reported bringing the cumulative number of fatalities to 983,” he said at the press conference on the development of Covid-19 here today.

Dr Noor Hisham said 253 cases required treatment in the intensive care units with 118 placed on respiratory support.

He said the eight fatalities were reported in Kuala Lumpur (three deaths), Selangor (two), one each in Sabah, Sarawak and Negeri Sembilan, adding that all the victims were aged between 47 and 86.

A total of 57 cases (2.1 percent) were reported involving clusters in prisons, lockups, and immigration detention depots involving the Tembok Bendera cluster with 35 cases, Tembok Bukit Besi (14), Jalan Harapan Prison (4), Seberang Perai Prison (3), and Tembok Taiping (1), he added.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said 19 new clusters were detected of which 14 were linked to work places, community (four), and one involving a high-risk group bringing the number of active clusters to 499.

“Work place clusters are Package Pengerang, Wawasan Kulai, Industri Cyber and Jalan Pelepas Empat in Johor; Rawang Bestari, Jalan Industri Dua Belas, Jalan Industri Tiga, Jalan Lazuardi (Selangor); Simpang Tiga and Jalan Apas Empat (Sabah); Jalan Segambut construction site (Kuala Lumpur); Jengka Tujuh (Pahang); Jalan Day (Kedah) and Jalan Kayu Manis (Perak).

“As for the community clusters, all of them were detected in Sarawak namely Gelong, Kidurong Dua, Kampung Sungai Maong and Univista,” he said adding that a high-risk group cluster was also detected in Sarawak, namely Jalan Geronggang.

Dr Noor Hisham said 79 clusters recorded an increase in cases and the highest among them today involved the Damar construction site with 201 cases, Jalan Segambut construction site (173), and Industry Cyber (161).

A total of 516 clusters had ended so far, including nine clusters today namely Jalan Thamby, Hevea construction site, Jalan Padu, Pasar Jalan Sentosa, Wawasan Gading, Jalan Datuk, Tampoi Jaya, Rantau Cempaka and Keranji Tabuan, he said. — Bernama