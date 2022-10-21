Covid-19 Mediation Centre officially closes its doors on Sunday

KUALA LUMPUR: The Covid-19 Mediation Centre (PMC-19), which was set up on Nov 11, 2020, will officially close its doors on Sunday (Oct 23).

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar (pix) said following the closure, the link for mediation applications on the website https://www.pmc.19.gov.my will be deactivated at 11.59 pm, tomorrow (Oct 22).

He said that PMC-19 played a role in helping the public resolve disputes arising from the inability to perform any contractual obligations that arose as a result of the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The PMC-19 helped Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) to solve contractual obligations due to the MCO and Covid-19 pandemic in a good manner, without involving the trial process in court. Dispute resolution through mediation is proven to be effective because it is faster, saves costs, and offers a win-win solution to the community,” he said.

Since the establishment of PMC-19, a total of 290 cases were referred to it (PMC-19) and of that number, 79 cases were resolved with a cumulative dispute value of RM3.8 million.

PMC-19 was set up under the Temporary Measures for Reducing the Impact of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) Act 2020 (Act 829).

According to Wan Junaidi, the mediation carried out under PMC-19 was voluntary, with the value of the dispute that could be referred to being not more than RM500,000, except for disputes regarding construction contracts.

He said the free mediation services under PMC-19 was supported by mediators who were mobilised by the Malaysian Bar in Peninsular Malaysia, the Sabah Law Society (SLS) and the Advocates Association of Sarawak (AAS).

“The government would like to thank the officers and staff of PMC-19, the Legal Affairs Division, and the Prime Minister's Department who have served throughout the operation of the PMC-19, as well as the mediators in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak who made the initiative a success.

“The government also expresses its appreciation to those who have helped with the implementation of PMC-19, and the Keluarga Malaysia who continue to support the government's initiatives in helping those affected by the implementation of the MCO throughout the Covid-19 pandemic period,” he added.-Bernama