PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MoH) today detected eight more new Covid-19 clusters in six states, namely Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Pahang, Penang and Labuan of which six involved workplaces, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix).

He said the Pekapuri Cluster, a workplace cluster involved the Gombak district in Selangor and positive cases for this cluster were reported following targeted screening.

“To date, 769 individuals have been screened and 202 positive cases were detected,” he told a press conference on Covid-19 development, here today.

He said the Batu Besar Cluster which involves the Klang district in Selangor was detected on Dec 18.

A total of 546 individuals were screened and 59 tested positive from this workplace cluster, he added.

Another workplace cluster, the Tower Cluster, involves the Gombak, Hulu Langat and Sepang districts in Selangor, Titiwangsa and Cheras districts in Kuala Lumpur and Temerloh district in Pahang.

“Cases from this cluster were reported positive on Dec 17 through target screening. To date 1,154 individuals have been screened and 20 tested positive,“ he said.

On the Pelangi construction site cluster involving Kepong district in Kuala Lumpur, Dr Noor Hisham said positive cases were reported today through targeted screening at the site.

So far 23 were found positive after screening was conducted on 142 individuals.

As for the J Bandar Cluster, Dr Noor Hisham said this workplace cluster in Labuan recorded positive cases on Dec 16 following targeted screening.

“To date, 84 individuals have been screened and 25 tested positive from this cluster,“ he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said another workplace cluster, the May Indah Cluster involved Timur Laut, Barat Daya, Seberang Perai Utara, Seberang Perai Tengah and Seberang Perai Selatan districts in Penang.

“Two positive cases were first detected on Dec 10 and so far 132 individuals have been screened with 27 tested positive,” he added.

On the Wawasan Cluster involving Petaling district in Selangor, Lembah Pantai district in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, he said, the index case was tested positive on Dec 17 through screening of symptomatic individuals.

“To date, 44 individuals have been screened and six of them tested positive from this cluster,“ he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said the Delima Cluster involved the Titiwangsa district in Kuala Lumpur and Gombak and Hulu Langat districts in Selangor, with the index case detected on Dec 14 through symptomatic individual screening.

“A total of 51 individuals have been screened so far, of which nine tested positive,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said six clusters ended today, namely the Teja Kasih, Permatang, Kejora, Bayan, Numbak and Danau Clusters and with that, 250 clusters have ended.— Bernama