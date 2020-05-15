Covid-19: MOH will stick to three-point screening strategy -Health DG

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry (MOH) strategy on Covid-19 screening is through the use of its resources for high impact and high outcome with reasonable cost instead of screening every individual, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix).

He said MOH uses this three-point strategy rather than screen everyone as test frequency is not predictable.

“This is our strategy rather than test everyone, we don’t know how frequent to test, although we have the tests available, we are not embarking on tests on everyone,“ he said during the MOH’s daily press conference here today.

Dr Noor Hisham said migrant workers is one of MOH’s targeted group, but only those in red zones will be screened.

He said employers are encouraged to screen their workers, especially foreigners, adding that it was not necessary to conduct tests on those in green zones such as in Perlis, which has not reported a new case for more than two weeks.

“We are focused on (those) in red zones and mainly construction workers because now there is (infection) is among construction workers. Other groups, (there are) no outbreaks, for example, maids (living with us),“ he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said there are eight targeted groups under MOH’s list, namely, the Masjid Jamek Seri Petaling tabligh cluster; tahfiz schools; areas under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (MCO); markets related to the Pasar Borong Kuala Lumpur; old folks’ homes; foreign workers at construction sites; healthcare workers and Malaysians returning from abroad.

“If you test everyone and isolate them that’s fine...but they are still exposed to community and the virus in the community. Therefore, instead of testing everyone, we focus on our targeted groups,” he added.

Dr Noor Hisham said the first three phases of the Movement Control Order (MCO) that used the same strategy (targeted approach) had managed to flatten the pandemic curve.

Asked whether frontline health workers will be allowed to go on leave for Aidilfitri, Dr Noor Hisham said that would depend as the situation changes each day.

“We will look at ongoing developments then, we are monitoring the cases daily and will look at the developments and the (case) numbers,” he said.

He said MOH will use the rotation duty system for its staff, adding that it will be able to evaluate the pandemic situation better when the 14-day Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) ends on May 18. -Bernama