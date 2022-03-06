Covid-19: More than a million children given vaccine

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,003,227 children aged between five and 11 years or 28.3 per cent of the child population in the age group in Malaysia have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

Based on the COVIDNOW website, a total of 14,984,241 adults or 63.7 per cent of the their population in the country have received the booster dose and 22,927,098 or 97.4 per cent have completed the vaccination, while 23,203,753 or 98.6 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,830,746 or 91 per cent of their population have completed the vaccination, while 2,930,978 or 94.2 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 68,081 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, with 29,714 as first dose, 903 as second dose and 37,464 as booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 67,672,349.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, a total of 67 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded yesterday, with Selangor recording 14 cases, followed by Kedah (12), Johor (10), Perak (eight), Sabah (seven) and four cases each in Melaka and Perlis.

Pahang and Kelantan recorded three cases each, while Negeri Sembilan and Penang with one death each. – Bernama