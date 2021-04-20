Covid-19: Mosques, surau, musalla in Kelantan subdistricts ordered to close

KOTA BHARU: All mosques, surau, and musalla (area allocated for praying) in Kelantan sub districts are ordered to close starting tomorrow until a date to be notified later where all activities including Friday, obligatory, voluntary tarawih prayers are disallowed.

The Kelantan Islamic and Malay Customs Council (MAIK) president Tengku Tan Sri Mohamad Rizam Tengku Abdul Aziz said however, Friday, obligatory and tarawih prayers are allowed at state, city, and district mosques.

“The implementation (of these activities) is allowed with 50 per cent attendance of the congregation over the capacity of the mosque while observing a two-metre physical distancing rule.

“While other activities including tazkirah (religious talks), tadarus Al-Quran (Quran recitation in groups), iktikaf (retreat), and others are not allowed,“ he said in a statement, here today.

Tengku Mohamad Rizam said, the mosques that are allowed to open are Muhammadi Mosque, Kota Bharu; Al Sultan Ismail Petra Mosque, Kubang Kerian; Al-Ismaili Mosque Bandar Baru Pasir Pekan; Sultan Muhammad II Mosque, Telipot; Sultan Mansor Mosque, Kampung Sireh; and Masjid D’Raja Long Yunus, Langgar.

Also allowed to open are Bandar As-Salam Mosque, Pengkalan Chepa; Ismaili Mosque in Tumpat; Mahmoodi Mosque (Bachok); Ibrahimi Mosque (Pasir Puteh); Sultan Yahya Petra Mosque (Machang); Tengku Muhammad Faris Petra Mosque, (Kuala Krai); Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra Mosque (Gua Musang); Sultan Muhammad I Mosque (Jeli); Sultan Muhammad III Mosque (Pasir Mas); Ismail Petra Mosque (Tanah Merah) as well as Bandar An-Nur Guchil Mosque, Kuala Krai.

He said MAIK called for the cooperation of all parties to abide by the ruling, adding appropriate action would be taken against those whofailed to comply with the standard operating procedures set to curb the Covid-19 outbreak. — Bernama