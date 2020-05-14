Covid-19: Muallim health office confirms positive cases among students of IPT

IPOH: The Muallim District Health Office has confirmed that there are students from an institution of higher learning (IPT) in the district who have tested positive for Covid-19 after undergoing screening during an operation to send them home.

The health office said in a statement posted on its Facebook page today that it has, together with the IPT’s health centre, taken the initiative to carry out close contact tracing at one of the IPT’s campuses.

“The aim is to have early detection through active search of possible Covid-19 positive cases among the students in the campus.

“Among the measures taken are active tracing, health screening, taking swab samples, quarantine orders, health education on Covid-19 and mental health management,” the statement said.

It added that the Muallim health office also advised residents in the district not to panic, to always stay at home and to only go out if they had important matters to attend to. -Bernama