KUALA LUMPUR: NEC Corporation of Malaysia Sdn Bhd is in the midst of installing thermal and facial recognition scanners to detect Covid-19 infections at 23 airports in Malaysia.

NEC Malaysia managing director Chong Kai Wooi said the company obtained an installation tender from Malaysia Airport Holdings Bhd early this month, and is expected to complete the installation to screen passengers by November.

“This is in preparation towards the reopening of the borders as well as to provide safer interstate travel while we battle the pandemic,“ he said after the launch of the company’s new office at The Gardens South Tower here, today.

Also present was Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

In his speech, Mustapa said he looked forward to NEC’s continued success as the country navigates through the uncertainties resulting from the pandemic.

“Malaysia is on the cusp of the fourth industrial revolution so there is a need to introduce innovative solutions that ensure shared prosperity for Malaysians,” he said.

NEC Corporation, a Japanese multinational information technology and electronics company headquartered in Minato, Tokyo, has been in the local landscape since 2003, providing technology solutions to Malaysian companies.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Ambassador to Malaysia Oka Hiroshi said more Japanese companies are eyeing to enter the Malaysian market.

“With Japanese cutting-edge technology and Malaysia’s evolving digital landscape, we can offer more digital services to make Malaysia an Asian hub,“ he added. — Bernama