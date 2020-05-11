Covid-19: Negri Sembilan state dept closes after employee tests positive

SEREMBAN: The Negri Sembilan state government today confirmed that an employee of a department in Wisma Negeri was found to be Covid-19 positive in a recent detection test.

State Secretary Datuk Dr Razali Ab Malik said the department will be temporarily closed for two days for decontamination after investigations and discussions with the state Health department.

“In the meantime, the operations of other departments in Wisma Negeri would proceed as usual following a circular by the State Secretary,” he said in a statement here today.

Razali said the administration of the state government will continue to be vigilant against the threat of Covid-19 virus and will take the necessary steps to safeguard the interests of its employees and customers. — Bernama